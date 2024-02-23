All Sections
Ukrainian forces post video of US-made Abrams tank in action in Ukraine for first time ever – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 February 2024, 16:00
Ukrainian forces post video of US-made Abrams tank in action in Ukraine for first time ever – video
An Abrams main battle tank. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has released the first video of an Abrams tank in action in Ukraine on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Facebook

Quote: "This is the first video of an Abrams tank being used in combat. The crew consists of soldiers of the 47th Brigade. Location: Avdiivka front".

Details: The defence ministry thanked its US counterparts for these vehicles and support for Ukraine in general.

Background:

