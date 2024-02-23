Ukrainian forces post video of US-made Abrams tank in action in Ukraine for first time ever – video
Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:00
Ukraine's Defence Ministry has released the first video of an Abrams tank in action in Ukraine on the Avdiivka front.
Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Facebook
Quote: "This is the first video of an Abrams tank being used in combat. The crew consists of soldiers of the 47th Brigade. Location: Avdiivka front".
Details: The defence ministry thanked its US counterparts for these vehicles and support for Ukraine in general.
Background:
- The first Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine in September 2023.
- Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, also reported that Ukraine would use the Abrams for well-planned, breakthrough operations.
