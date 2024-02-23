Russians spread fake news about "trafficking organs of Ukrainian soldiers"

Russian Telegram channels are spreading the information that the Russian forces on the Kupiansk front have allegedly found evidence of "organ trafficking of Ukrainian soldiers".

Source: Centre for Countering Disinformation

Details: According to the Russian propagandists, "permanent points for organ removal and body part separation are located in the city of Izium and the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast".

In fact, the information spread by the Russians is not true. Such fake news is part of the Russian Black Transplantology campaign, the goal of which is to discredit the military-political leadership of Ukraine and create a negative image of Ukraine in the eyes of the international community, as stated by the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

Quote: "The information campaign about illegal transplantology has been spreading since 2014. For this, the Russian propagandists create fake footage, documents, articles and news.

Earlier, the enemy spread fake footage about illegal transplantology in the temporarily occupied city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, back when it was under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

