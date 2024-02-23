All Sections
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit first military recruitment centre in Lviv – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 February 2024, 16:24
Oleksandr Syrskyi and Rustem Umierov. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have visited the first Ukrainian military recruitment centre in the city of Lviv on 23 February.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote from Umierov: "The centre's employees are sharing their first success stories and (and this still happens) some visitors' fears about whether military draft notices are issued here."

Details: The defence minister stressed that recruiters are not military personnel and do not have the authority to issue draft notices.

"Their job is to help find vacancies in the Defence Forces and provide advice," he stressed.

Umierov vowed that more such centres would be opened in Ukraine over time.

Background: Previously, Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that recruiters at such centres would provide information on vacancies, provide advice to people, conduct career guidance tests, and accompany candidates on their way to appointment to a chosen position in the armed forces.

