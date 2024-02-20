All Sections
Ukraine's commander-in-chief and defence minister discuss frontline fighting and ammunition supplies with Pentagon chief

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 22:04
Photo: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, have held a telephone conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Source: European Pravda, citing Umierov on X (formerly Twitter)

Details: Umierov said the Commander-in-Chief had given an update on the current developments on the front line and the parties had "discussed their common understanding of the situation and the action plan".

"The ammunition supply was in focus as well. We are working on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and long-term planning in the format of the UDCG [Ukraine Defence Contact Group] capability coalitions," the defence minister added. 

Background:

  • The White House earlier blamed the US Congress for inaction which led to Ukrainian troops being forced to withdraw from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had previously made a similar statement, noting that the Ukrainian army’s shortage of weapons was due to Congress’s failure to reach a decision on additional aid for Ukraine.
  • The US Congress has been unable to approve additional assistance to Ukraine for several months due to the refusal of Republicans in the House of Representatives to compromise on the southern border issue.

