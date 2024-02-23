All Sections
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, local residents wounded

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 18:08
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops opened fire on Novotiahynka and Inhulets in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 23 February, injuring two women.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops targeted Inhulets. A 47-year-old woman was injured in the enemy strike. She suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound.

A resident of Novotiahynka was injured in a Russian bombing of the town. The injured is a 77-year-old woman, she was injured in her own home. The woman suffered an explosive injury and a traumatic brain injury, a concussion, and head and back injuries."

Details: Both victims were hospitalised. They are currently receiving medical care.

