Russians strike Kherson Oblast, local residents wounded
Friday, 23 February 2024, 18:08
Russian troops opened fire on Novotiahynka and Inhulets in Kherson Oblast on the afternoon of 23 February, injuring two women.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Russian troops targeted Inhulets. A 47-year-old woman was injured in the enemy strike. She suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound.
A resident of Novotiahynka was injured in a Russian bombing of the town. The injured is a 77-year-old woman, she was injured in her own home. The woman suffered an explosive injury and a traumatic brain injury, a concussion, and head and back injuries."
Details: Both victims were hospitalised. They are currently receiving medical care.
