Russians drop explosives on Beryslav from drone, injuring civilian

The Russians have attacked Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, with a drone, injuring a 49-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A local resident was hit by an enemy drone in Beryslav. The occupation forces dropped explosives from the drone on a 49-year-old man. He received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs."

Details: The man was reportedly taken to hospital. He is receiving medical care.

