Russians drop explosives on Beryslav from drone, injuring civilian

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 14:51
Russians drop explosives on Beryslav from drone, injuring civilian
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians have attacked Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, with a drone, injuring a 49-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A local resident was hit by an enemy drone in Beryslav. The occupation forces dropped explosives from the drone on a 49-year-old man. He received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs."

Details: The man was reportedly taken to hospital. He is receiving medical care.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
