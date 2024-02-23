Ukraine's Defence Intelligence posts final flight path of downed Russian A-50 – map
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released the last flight path of the Russian A-50 radar aircraft that Ukrainian Air Force shot down on 23 February.
Source: DIU
Quote: "A joint operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Air Force of Ukraine over the Sea of Azov resulted in the downing of another valuable Russian A-50U aircraft.
The destroyed A-50U is a new, modernised Russian version of the plane."
Details: A sharp drop in the speed and altitude of the downed A-50U aircraft was reportedly observed near the town of Yeysk.
This plane was used by the Russian Federation for long-range radar detection, control and targeting for attacks on Ukraine with missiles from strategic aircraft.
This aircraft, of which there are only a few left in Russia, is worth US$350 million.
Background: The Defence Forces of Ukraine downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft on 23 February.
