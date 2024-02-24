All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian air defence system and heavy flamethrower system in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 15:37
Ukrainian troops engaging a target. Photo: Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Defence Forces have destroyed a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system and Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system on the Tavriia front, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces (OSGF), has reported.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "Our troops proceed with the defensive operation and engage in active operations in the designated areas.

The destroyed and damaged enemy equipment includes a Tor air defence missile system and a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in Donetsk Oblast; three ATVs in addition to tanks and armoured combat vehicles on the Zaporizhzhia front."

Details: The total Russian losses in this area over the past 24 hours have amounted to 312 troops and 26 pieces of weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs.

In particular, these are three tanks, six armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defence system, six motor vehicles and two units of special equipment.

A total of 281 UAVs of various types were either jammed or destroyed.

The Russian army launched 33 airstrikes and three missile strikes, 99 attacks using loitering munitions, engaged in 61 combat skirmishes and 1127 bombardments, including three drops of chemical munitions from UAVs, in the Tavria OSGF over the past 24 hours.

Subjects: Donetsk OblastArmed Forces
