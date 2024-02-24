All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has failed in its efforts to undermine Ukraine’s statehood – NATO-Ukraine Council

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 15:56
Russia has failed in its efforts to undermine Ukraine’s statehood – NATO-Ukraine Council
NATO flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The NATO-Ukraine Council has issued a statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine (24 February), commemorating the victims and expressing support for Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from NATO-Ukraine Council

Details: "Russia has failed in its efforts to undermine Ukraine’s statehood and break the resolve of the Ukrainian people.  Ukraine has prevailed as a sovereign and democratic nation, liberating significant territory and pushing back Russia’s Black Sea fleet," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

The NATO-Ukraine Council blamed the Russian Federation for this war and condemned Russia's monstrous attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian, energy and port infrastructure, some of which also affected the territory of the Allies.

"We also condemn all those who are facilitating Russia’s war and amplifying Russia’s disinformation.  Russia must immediately stop this war and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine in line with UN General Assembly resolutions.  We do not and will never recognise Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexations, including Crimea," the statement stressed.

The Council noted that Allies are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes for it to gain victory.

"NATO continues to support Ukraine with urgently needed non-lethal equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defence.  NATO is committed to help strengthen and rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector, support Ukraine’s deterrence and defence in the long term, and transition Ukraine to full interoperability with NATO," the Council noted.

The NATO-Ukraine Council brings together Allies and Ukraine to work closely together and make decisions on an equal footing to support Ukraine's further integration into NATO in line with the decisions of the 2023 Vilnius Summit, the statement added.

Background:

  • For his part, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.
  • The day before, NATO held a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola issued a joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine promising assistance to end the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
NATO
NATO confirms that Secretary General Stoltenberg recognises Ukraine's right to strike targets in Russia
Belarusian Defence Minister claims "112,000 Ukrainian troops" are deployed near Belarusian border, threatens to destroy NATO aircraft
Ukraine will have right to strike Russian military targets beyond Ukraine with F-16s − NATO Secretary General
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: