Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast: one dead and one injured
Saturday, 24 February 2024, 17:47
A woman was killed, and a man was injured in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of an attack by the Russians.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians killed a 61-year-old woman in the frontline town of Huliaipole.
She died in her own yard as wreckage [of a projectile] hit her during the enemy attack.
A 32-year-old man nearby received a hand injury and was taken to the local hospital."
