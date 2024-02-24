All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast: one dead and one injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 February 2024, 17:47
Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast: one dead and one injured
Huliaipole. Screenshot: Deepstatemap

A woman was killed, and a man was injured in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of an attack by the Russians.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed a 61-year-old woman in the frontline town of Huliaipole. 

Advertisement:

She died in her own yard as wreckage [of a projectile] hit her during the enemy attack. 

A 32-year-old man nearby received a hand injury and was taken to the local hospital."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians intensify attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring civilians
Russians try to storm Ukrainian positions on left bank of Kherson Oblast 4 times – General Staff report
ISW: Zaporizhia Oblast occupation governor admits to deportations and executions
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: