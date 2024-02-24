Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast: one dead and one injured

A woman was killed, and a man was injured in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of an attack by the Russians.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed a 61-year-old woman in the frontline town of Huliaipole.

She died in her own yard as wreckage [of a projectile] hit her during the enemy attack.

A 32-year-old man nearby received a hand injury and was taken to the local hospital."

