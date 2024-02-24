Zelenskyy to G7 leaders: You know what we need and when we need it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (second from the right) during his address to G7 leaders alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (second left) and European Commission President Ursula von der

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Group of Seven (G7) leaders to provide his country with timely help in its fight against Russian aggression.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "You know very well what we need to protect our skies and to strengthen our army on the ground. And you know everything that we need to support and maintain our success in the sea. And you know well that we need all this in a timely manner. We are counting on you."

Details: President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and its partners have already "achieved a lot, and the world can sense that Putin might lose this war".

"And when he loses, it won’t be just one person somewhere in the world who wins, but the entire global community of nations; and international law as such will win, and we have to ensure this," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked G7 countries for their support during the last two years of the full-scale war and stressed that "the horrible day of 24 February and the horror that Russia brought has not deprived Ukraine of a future".

"Please remember that imperial ambitions and revanchism only go away if the one infected with them loses, and that’s what always makes room for true security and democratic growth. We keep hearing: history is watching us. And that’s absolutely true," Zelenskyy said.

