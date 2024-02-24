Zelenskyy: Ukraine will only use weapons provided by partners in Russian-occupied territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will only use the weapons provided by its partners on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine but never against other states.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Zelenskyy during a press conference in Kyiv

Quote: "As for the downing of the A-50 [Airborne Warning and Control System] and other Russian aircraft, this is definitely the result of the alliance between Ukraine and its partners. It would have been extremely challenging – and in some areas, even impossible – to defend our country without this alliance…

Ukraine has no possibility and no right to and will never use the weapons supplied by its partners in territories other than the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory."

Details: The president thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their effective work in destroying Russian hardware, and thanked Ukraine's partners for supporting it in its fight against Russian aggression.

Background: On 23 February, Ukraine's Defence Forces shot down a Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft between Russia's Yeysk and Krasnodar.

Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reported that the aircraft had been shot down from a Soviet-era S-200 surface-to-air missile system.

The sources added that a crew of 10 Russians had been killed in the Russian A-50 aircraft shot down on 23 February.

