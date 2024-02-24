Russian forces undertake 23 assaults on Marinka front – General Staff report

Over the course of Saturday, 24 February, Russian forces made 23 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences on the Marinka front. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults on each Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 February

Details: Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 69 times on 24 February. Russian forces carried out 7 missile strikes and 54 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems 77 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out mortar and artillery attacks on 30 Ukrainian settlements, including Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Popivka and Pavlivka (Sumy Oblast); and Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast)

Russian forces did not undertake any assaults on the Kupiansk front. Around 10 Ukrainian settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 1 Russian assault near Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made an attempt to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than 10 Ukrainian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka forest (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians made attempts to improve their tactical positions. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, New-York and Dyliivka (Donetsk Oblast), and 10 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults near Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka and Orlivka (Donetsk Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 20 civilian settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made 23 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast) were among the settlements that came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 civilian settlements, including Prechystivka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled four Russian assaults near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Robotyne and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Russian forces continue to attempt to push the Ukrainians out of their positions on Dnipro’s left (eastern) bank. Over the course of the past day, the Russians carried out two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Around 10 civilian settlements, including Novotiahynka, Tiahynka, Krynky, Ivanivka and Tokarivka (Kherson Oblast) and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery attacks.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 clusters of Russian military personnel. Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian radar.

