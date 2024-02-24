Ukrainian forces kill 770 Russians and destroy 36 artillery systems

Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Armed Forces have killed 770 Russian soldiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 409,010 (+770) military personnel;

6,534 (+8) tanks;

12,425 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

9,952 (+36) artillery systems;

999 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

684 (+2) air defence systems;

340 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,659 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,905 (+2) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,988 (+28) vehicles and tankers;

1,576 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

