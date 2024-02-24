Ukrainian forces kill 770 Russians and destroy 36 artillery systems
Saturday, 24 February 2024, 07:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces have killed 770 Russian soldiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 409,010 (+770) military personnel;
- 6,534 (+8) tanks;
- 12,425 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,952 (+36) artillery systems;
- 999 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 684 (+2) air defence systems;
- 340 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,659 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,905 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,988 (+28) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,576 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!