Russians try to storm 44 times on Marinka front – General Staff report

A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 44 times over the past 24 hours, with a total of 84 combat clashes taking place on the front line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 February

Details: A total of 84 combat clashes took place on the front line over the day.

The Russians launched 10 missile strikes and 93 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and populated areas 141 times.

At night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using 12 Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel destroyed all 12 attack UAVs.

The following areas suffered airstrikes: Novoiehorivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Torske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, New-York, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast); and Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians made two unsuccessful offensive attempts near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks in the vicinity of Lastochkyne, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 44 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. The Russians made eight attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the past day.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck six areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, and three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed another Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, three artillery systems, an ammunition storage point and two Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians.

