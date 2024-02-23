All Sections
Ukrainian missile forces destroy 2 Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft systems – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 February 2024, 20:48
Russian Buk-M3. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Ukrainian missile units struck a Russian control point, three artillery systems, an ammunition storage point and two Buk-M3 anti-aircraft systems of the Russians within the last 24 hours. Ukrainian aircraft destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 23 February

Quote: "58 combat clashes occurred over the past day. In total, the Russians launched 5 missile attacks and 60 airstrikes, as well as 62 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and on populated areas."

Details: On the Kupiansk front the Russians launched an attack on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front the Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the Ukrainian defence.

On the Bakhmut front the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled six Russian attacks near the settlement of Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front the Defence Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 31 times but to no avail.

On the Novopavlivka front the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operative Strategic Group on the Kherson front the Russians do not abandon the attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. There were seven assault attempts on the Ukrainian positions over the past day.

Subjects: Armed ForcesGeneral Staffwar
