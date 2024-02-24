Ukrainian TV channel reports Russian hacker attack, broadcasting propaganda

Priamyi TV channel has suffered a hacker attack, which resulted in Russian propaganda being broadcast in a news ticker.

Source Priamyi TV channel's website

Quote: "Today, at 18:33, Priamyi TV channel was attacked by Russian hackers.

The live news feed on Priamyi's YouTube channel was hacked, resulting in Russian propaganda being broadcast instead of news."

Hacked news ticker. Screenshot: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The channel staff reported that the live feed is currently turned off, and the channel's employees are working to restore its normal operation.

Background: On 18 February, unknown individuals hacked Ukrainska Pravda's account on X (Twitter).

On the same evening, Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service stated that well-known Ukrainian media outlets had been targeted by Russian hackers.

On the evening of 19 February, Espresso TV channel said that unknown hackers had gained access to its broadcasting systems.

