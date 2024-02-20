All Sections
Broadcasting equipment of Espresso TV channel reportedly hacked

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 02:02
Hackers. Stock photo: Getty Images

On the evening of 19 February, the Espresso TV channel said that unknown hackers had gained access to its broadcasting systems.

Source: Espresso TV

Quote: "On Monday, at about 19:30 (Kyiv time), unknown hackers gained access to the broadcast feed of the Espresso TV channel.

The attackers posted on the TV channel a short video with footage depicting destroyed Ukrainian cities, US President Joe Biden, and a call to stop, hinting at the alleged involvement of the United States in the war in Ukraine."

"The Espresso team has already taken all necessary security measures and is preparing an appeal to law enforcement agencies."

Background: On the eve of 18 February, unknown persons hacked Ukrainska Pravda's Twitter (X) account.

Subjects: hackerscyber security
