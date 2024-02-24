Russians attack farm in Kharkiv Oblast, killing more than 20 animals – photo

Fire at the Farm. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack on the territory of a farm in Lyman, Kharkiv Oblast, a large-scale fire occurred, killing more than 20 pigs.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Aftermath of fire at the farm. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "This evening, Russian troops carried out another strike on the territory of a farm in the village of Lyman, Kharkiv Oblast.

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire occurred in the farm building where the pig livestock was located. The fire area was about 600 square metres.

Emergency workers managed to save 52 animals by driving them to another outbuilding. More than two dozen pigs perished."

Details: Farm workers were not injured.

