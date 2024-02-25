Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack

Five settlements have been left without power after Russian Shahed drones attacked Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 February.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: On the night of 24-25 February, air defence forces in Mykolaiv Oblast destroyed three Shahed-131/136 UAVs.

Advertisement:

During combat operations, the wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a power line. As a result, five settlements were cut off from electricity, and work is underway to restore power.

In addition, at 03:39, artillery shelling was recorded in the village of Kutsurub hromada. There were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!