Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
Sunday, 25 February 2024, 08:47
Five settlements have been left without power after Russian Shahed drones attacked Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 February.
Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: On the night of 24-25 February, air defence forces in Mykolaiv Oblast destroyed three Shahed-131/136 UAVs.
Advertisement:
During combat operations, the wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a power line. As a result, five settlements were cut off from electricity, and work is underway to restore power.
In addition, at 03:39, artillery shelling was recorded in the village of Kutsurub hromada. There were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Support UP or become our patron!