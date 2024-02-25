All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
Stock photo: PMG

Five settlements have been left without power after Russian Shahed drones attacked Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 February.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: On the night of 24-25 February, air defence forces in Mykolaiv Oblast destroyed three Shahed-131/136 UAVs.

Advertisement:

During combat operations, the wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a power line. As a result, five settlements were cut off from electricity, and work is underway to restore power.

In addition, at 03:39, artillery shelling was recorded in the village of Kutsurub hromada. There were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv OblastShahed dronepower
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
All bridges destroyed by Russians in Mykolaiv Oblast rebuilt – photo
Russians attack Lymany in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging buildings and injuring man
Russians damage infrastructure facility and power grid in Mykolaiv Oblast with missile
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: