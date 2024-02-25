All Sections
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
The aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: General Directorate of the National Police

The Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Kostiantynivka with S-300 missiles, destroying many buildings, including a train station and a church, on the night of 24-25 February.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Police on Facebook, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: A civilian has been injured in the attacks. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the injured woman, 75, was in her home at the time of the bombardment.

A railway station, a church, 2 private houses and 12 apartment buildings, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, 3 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a post office, and a kiosk were all destroyed.

Early reports indicated that the Russians had used a KAB-250 guided bomb unit to attack the infrastructure.

