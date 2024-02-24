Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

Russian troops have occupied the village of Lastochkyne, west of Avdiivka.

Source: DeepState analysts; Stanislav Buniatov (aka Osman), fighter of the Aidar 24th Separate Assault Battalion on Telegram; Russian sources

Quote DeepState: "The enemy occupied Lastochkyne. Katsaps (derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.) continue to pressure Sieverne and Orlivka."

Details: Earlier, Buniatov reported on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian units had to withdraw from Lastochkyne to avoid blocking logistics paths and to preserve personnel.

Videos from the captured settlement were published on Russian social networks.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's losses in Avdiivka were seven times higher than Ukraine's.

On 19 February, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), reported that Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions on new defensive lines on the Avdiivka front in Donetsk Oblast.

