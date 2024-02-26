All Sections
Russia starts "early voting" in occupied territories

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 26 February 2024, 03:41
Russia starts early voting in occupied territories
Propaganda posters in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Photo: Telegram

"Early voting" in the so-called Russian presidential election has begun in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center 

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center stated that the Russians would be visiting the homes of residents of temporarily occupied oblasts for three weeks. They are currently conducting raids with security forces and so-called representatives of election commissions. The Russians are calling for people to "vote" at home. 

The Russians made this decision because of the resistance of the local population during the previous sham elections. Therefore, this time they decided to stretch the process in time.

The National Resistance Center urged people not to participate in elections that do not really provide them with a choice and not to help the terrorist state. There is also no need to participate in the organisation and conduct of illegal elections.

Quote: "Ukraine clearly distinguishes between collaborators and those who have become hostages of the situation. The punishment for collaboration is imprisonment for 5 to 10 years, with confiscation of property.

Forcible receipt of a Russian passport is not grounds for criminal liability and, without your application, is not grounds for losing Ukrainian citizenship."

