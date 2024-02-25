Russian military in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine can vote in Putin's elections

The National Resistance Centre has reported that the Russians are actively preparing to provide opportunities for the Russian military to vote in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) during the so-called Russian presidential elections.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The Russian occupation administrations continue to take preparatory measures to hold the so-called ‘elections’ of the Russian president in the TOT of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In this context, since the beginning of this month, the occupation authorities have been focusing on ensuring the ‘electoral rights’ of representatives of the Russian occupation forces in the occupied territories."

Details: NRC said that the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has agreed to hold the voting of representatives of the Russian troops at the end of this month. According to operational data, the Russians will be able to vote through mobile and static polling stations at a specially designated time.

In addition, the NRC adds, the Russians are taking additional restrictive measures to ensure security and prevent the Ukrainian underground from disrupting the voting.

Support UP or become our patron!