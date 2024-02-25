All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian military in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine can vote in Putin's elections

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 01:42
Russian military in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine can vote in Putin's elections
Propaganda posters in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Photo: Nazarov's Telegram

The National Resistance Centre has reported that the Russians are actively preparing to provide opportunities for the Russian military to vote in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) during the so-called Russian presidential elections.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The Russian occupation administrations continue to take preparatory measures to hold the so-called ‘elections’ of the Russian president in the TOT of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In this context, since the beginning of this month, the occupation authorities have been focusing on ensuring the ‘electoral rights’ of representatives of the Russian occupation forces in the occupied territories."

Details: NRC said that the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has agreed to hold the voting of representatives of the Russian troops at the end of this month. According to operational data, the Russians will be able to vote through mobile and static polling stations at a specially designated time.

In addition, the NRC adds, the Russians are taking additional restrictive measures to ensure security and prevent the Ukrainian underground from disrupting the voting.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationRussiaELECTIONS
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
occupation
Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka
Russians start issuing Russian citizenship to residents of Avdiivka
Russia is tellingly talking about "purges" in occupied territories – ISW
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: