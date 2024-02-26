All Sections
Russians struck Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles, hitting 2 grain storage facilities in Pisochyn – photo

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 26 February 2024, 08:38
Aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv Oblast 25.02.2024. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have launched a strike from an anti-aircraft missile system on the village of Pisochyn in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 February, targeting grain storage facilities and damaging agricultural machinery.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 23:00, the occupiers launched two missile strikes from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system on the town of Pisochyn. Two civilian grain storage facilities were hit. The facility’s complement of equipment, including tractors and trucks, was damaged. No casualties were reported."

Details: In total, over the past day, over 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and others, came under Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

At around 02:20, two Russian Shahed UAVs hit a shuttered sports facility in the village of Skrypai in the Chuhuiv district. As a result of the strikes, three single-storey buildings on the premises were damaged. No information about casualties was received.

At 02:15, the Russians launched attacks using air-dropped bombs in the town of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district. A private house and a car were damaged. No casualties were reported.

At 21:50, the town of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kupiansk district came under Russian fire. A private house was damaged, but there were no casualties.

At 15:00, the Russians fired on the city of Vovchansk. A grain storage facility and utility buildings were damaged. No information about casualties was reported.

At 14:45, the Russians struck the village of Losivka in the Chuhuiv district. As a result of a Russian attack, a private house and utility building were damaged.

At 14:33, the village of Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district was attacked with rockets. A private house caught fire. No information about casualties was received.

Additionally, at around 16:00, a 32-year-old and 19-year-old man were killed by a mine explosion near the settlement of Velyki Prokhody in the Kharkiv district. Both were residents of the village of Slatyne.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarattack
