Ukraine's Foreign Minister asks Europe to ban the export of ammunition to countries other than Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 09:33
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: MFA of Ukraine

Due to the acute shortage of ammunition in the Ukrainian army, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called upon Europe to ban its countries from exporting ammunition to nations other than Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "All contracts for the export of ammunition produced in Europe to third countries should be suspended and all such ammunition should be supplied to Ukraine. 

Every bullet manufactured in Europe should serve to protect Europe."

Details: Kuleba emphasised that he discusses the shortage of ammunition in discussions with partners, "I complain about the lack of ammunition at every meeting with our partners. They all know about it and acknowledge their mistakes".

"They have decided too late to increase their production, sign long-term contracts and put new production lines into operation. Unfortunately, we are paying the price for these mistakes not down the line, but right now," Kuleba explained.

He also stated that efforts are being made to ensure that the ammunition currently procured by European states from third countries becomes available to Ukraine.

Background:

Subjects: weaponsaid for UkraineEuropeDmytro Kuleba
