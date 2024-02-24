All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says EU will supply Ukraine with 170,000 shells by late March

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 18:17
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Following a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that the EU plans to supply Ukraine with nearly 170,000 shells by the end of March.

Source: Kuleba and Borrell on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, Borrell stressed that the European Union has supported Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale invasion, and "we will continue to do so with one key priority: I urge Member States to provide additional military support".

In turn, Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the EU for the "historic decisions" to provide Ukraine with weapons, impose sanctions on Russia, start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and support Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Quote from Kuleba: "Artillery shells are the absolute priority right now. By the end of March, the EU plans to deliver almost 170,000 rounds to Ukraine and is working to further increase the volume of deliveries."

Background:

Dmytro Kuleba
Spain prepares military support for Ukraine, including ammunition – video
If US had provided aid in time, Avdiivka wouldn't have been lost – Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Ukraine's foreign minister to EU counterparts: Every shell made in Europe must be used to defend Europe
