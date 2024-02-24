Ukraine's Foreign Minister says EU will supply Ukraine with 170,000 shells by late March

Following a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that the EU plans to supply Ukraine with nearly 170,000 shells by the end of March.

Source: Kuleba and Borrell on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Discussed with FM @DmytroKuleba, two long years have passed since Russia started waging its war of aggression against Ukraine.



The EU has stood by Ukraine since day one & we will continue to do so with one key priority: I urge Member States to provide additional military support Advertisement: — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 24, 2024

Details: During the conversation, Borrell stressed that the European Union has supported Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale invasion, and "we will continue to do so with one key priority: I urge Member States to provide additional military support".

In turn, Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the EU for the "historic decisions" to provide Ukraine with weapons, impose sanctions on Russia, start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and support Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Quote from Kuleba: "Artillery shells are the absolute priority right now. By the end of March, the EU plans to deliver almost 170,000 rounds to Ukraine and is working to further increase the volume of deliveries."

During our call today, @JosepBorrellF reaffirmed the EU's full solidarity with Ukraine. I thanked him for his personal leadership and support over the past two years.



The EU has made historic decisions on providing weapons to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russia, launching… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2024

Background:

In March 2023, the EU reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition in a year but failed to reach this goal. To date, the EU has delivered 355,000 rounds, with 1.155 million planned by the end of the year.

Earlier this week, the EU diplomacy chief sent a letter to member states' foreign ministers and defence ministers, calling for everything possible to be done to provide Ukraine with the ammunition.

