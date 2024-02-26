All Sections
Zelenskyy signs law on demobilisation of conscripts

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 26 February 2024, 16:41
Zelenskyy signs law on demobilisation of conscripts
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the discharge of conscripts after completion of their military service during martial law.

Source: draft law on the website of the Ukrainian parliament

Details: It is stated that the draft law was "submitted with the signature of the President of Ukraine" on 26 February.

Background: On 23 February, the Ukrainian parliament supported the relevant draft law.

On 24 November 2023, after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, announced that conscripts who had reached the end of their service terms would be demobilised shortly.

In particular, the official said conscripts whose service terms have expired but who wish to continue their service will be able to do so by signing a contract. The rest will be demobilised.

Subjects: army
army
