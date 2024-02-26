Ukrenergo state energy company to start construction of strategic power lines this year with help of Ukrainian producers

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, is starting construction of three main power transmission lines this year and is interested in purchasing products from domestic manufacturers for this purpose.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the company's management board, at the Made in Ukraine forum; Interfax-Ukraine.

"This year, we are starting to build three strategic power transmission lines, the main ones. And for this, for example, we need 100,000 high-voltage insulators. There is a company that can produce them in the west of Ukraine, although it doesn’t yet. The state is temporarily managing it, but now it's a simple matter of launching this production so that we can buy insulators from our manufacturer and not from China," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

Kudrytskyi added that currently, Ukrenergo has 85% of its products in its procurement balance.

"We could have 95-97% if Ukrainian factories could produce as much as we need," Kudrytskyi said.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the new economic platform Made in Ukraine.

