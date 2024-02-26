All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo state energy company to start construction of strategic power lines this year with help of Ukrainian producers

Monday, 26 February 2024, 20:41
Ukrenergo state energy company to start construction of strategic power lines this year with help of Ukrainian producers
stock photo: getty images

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, is starting construction of three main power transmission lines this year and is interested in purchasing products from domestic manufacturers for this purpose.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the company's management board, at the Made in Ukraine forum;  Interfax-Ukraine.

"This year, we are starting to build three strategic power transmission lines, the main ones. And for this, for example, we need 100,000 high-voltage insulators. There is a company that can produce them in the west of Ukraine, although it doesn’t yet. The state is temporarily managing it, but now it's a simple matter of launching this production so that we can buy insulators from our manufacturer and not from China," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

Advertisement:

Kudrytskyi added that currently, Ukrenergo has 85% of its products in its procurement balance.

"We could have 95-97% if Ukrainian factories could produce as much as we need," Kudrytskyi said.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the new economic platform Made in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyUkraine
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
energy
Russian attack power plant in frontline area, injuring 9 people
Russia attacks district heating plant on front lines, injuring 6 employees
Latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities aim to damage economy, says Deputy PM
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: