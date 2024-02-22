Russian attack power plant in frontline area, injuring 9 people

The Russians targeted a thermal power plant in the frontline area of Ukraine, injuring nine people.

Source: DTEK on Telegram

Quote: "The number of station workers injured in the attack has risen to nine. Four of our colleagues were hospitalised with injuries of varying severity. Five more people received concussions."

Advertisement:

Details: According to reports, the injured are getting the help they need.

Background:

On 22 February, the Russian military attacked a frontline thermal power plant, as a result of which six workers were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!