All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fortifications near Chasiv Yar won't make it easy for Russians – Khortytsia Operative-Strategic Group

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 26 February 2024, 21:28
Fortifications near Chasiv Yar won't make it easy for Russians – Khortytsia Operative-Strategic Group
Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia Operative-Strategic Group, has reported that the Defence Forces have been conducting engineering work near the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Yevlash on air of the 24/7 newscast, as reported by the Interfax-Ukraine media outlet

Quote: "We’ve been conducting engineering work near Chasiv Yar. The Russians are already quite close to this settlement. Yet the engineering fortifications built there will not let them take an easy stroll there. Of course, we will strike the enemy from all directions, from all weapons and with all ammunition we have."

Advertisement:

Details: Yevlash noted that the Russians were trying to attacks "both from the front and on the flanks" near the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka using different assault squads.

Quote: "Their latest attack was like this: they used buggies (lightweight vehicles – ed.) since the ground is quite soft there now. And, of course, it is hard to move on foot with ammunition and weapons so they are using manoeuvrable all-terrain vehicles that can fit 5-6 persons, and going to the front line in these vehicles."

Details: Yevlash added that on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast "the construction of powerful fortifications started in autumn".

Quote: "At the moment fortifications are being built on this front: there are concrete constructions there which are long-lasting defence points. Moreover, tens of already equipped strongholds are constantly being dug on this front. Minefields are being equipped on the most critical fronts."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russia shells Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, wounding civilians
Russians try to storm Marinka front 40 times – General Staff report
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: