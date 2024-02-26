Fortifications near Chasiv Yar won't make it easy for Russians – Khortytsia Operative-Strategic Group

Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia Operative-Strategic Group, has reported that the Defence Forces have been conducting engineering work near the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Yevlash on air of the 24/7 newscast, as reported by the Interfax-Ukraine media outlet

Quote: "We’ve been conducting engineering work near Chasiv Yar. The Russians are already quite close to this settlement. Yet the engineering fortifications built there will not let them take an easy stroll there. Of course, we will strike the enemy from all directions, from all weapons and with all ammunition we have."

Details: Yevlash noted that the Russians were trying to attacks "both from the front and on the flanks" near the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka using different assault squads.

Quote: "Their latest attack was like this: they used buggies (lightweight vehicles – ed.) since the ground is quite soft there now. And, of course, it is hard to move on foot with ammunition and weapons so they are using manoeuvrable all-terrain vehicles that can fit 5-6 persons, and going to the front line in these vehicles."

Details: Yevlash added that on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast "the construction of powerful fortifications started in autumn".

Quote: "At the moment fortifications are being built on this front: there are concrete constructions there which are long-lasting defence points. Moreover, tens of already equipped strongholds are constantly being dug on this front. Minefields are being equipped on the most critical fronts."

