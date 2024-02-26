All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia shells Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, wounding civilians

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 February 2024, 18:59
Russia shells Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, wounding civilians
Krasnohorivka on Deep State Map.

Three civilians have been injured in Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: On 26 February 2024, Russian forces attacked the town of Krasnohorivka and the villages of Romanivka and Kostiantynivka in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery.

Advertisement:

Two women aged 54 and 79 and a 52-year-old man were injured in the attack on residential buildings. All of them were on the street near their homes at the time of shelling.

They were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries, lacerations and shrapnel wounds, where they received qualified medical care.

In addition, debris from the munitions damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar crimeswar
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians try to storm Marinka front 40 times – General Staff report
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: