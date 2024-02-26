Russia shells Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, wounding civilians

Three civilians have been injured in Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: On 26 February 2024, Russian forces attacked the town of Krasnohorivka and the villages of Romanivka and Kostiantynivka in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery.

Two women aged 54 and 79 and a 52-year-old man were injured in the attack on residential buildings. All of them were on the street near their homes at the time of shelling.

They were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries, lacerations and shrapnel wounds, where they received qualified medical care.

In addition, debris from the munitions damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.

