Moldova denies Russian UAV flew over its territory
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 00:56
The Ministry of Defence of Moldova has denied information that one of the Russian UAVs that attacked Ukraine flew through Moldova.
Source: Ministry of Defence of Moldova on Telegram
Quote: "Not a single UAV launched by the Russian Federation at Ukraine this evening flew through the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.
Advertisement:
The Ukrainian side has confirmed to us that all drones launched at Odesa Oblast today were destroyed or downed by Ukrainian air defence."
Background:
On the evening of 26 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that unidentified UAVs were moving from the border with Moldova towards Khmelnytskyi.
Support UP or become our patron!