Moldova denies Russian UAV flew over its territory

Debris of the UAV found in Moldova. Stock photo: Ministry of Defence of Moldova

The Ministry of Defence of Moldova has denied information that one of the Russian UAVs that attacked Ukraine flew through Moldova.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Moldova on Telegram

Quote: "Not a single UAV launched by the Russian Federation at Ukraine this evening flew through the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian side has confirmed to us that all drones launched at Odesa Oblast today were destroyed or downed by Ukrainian air defence."

Background:

On the evening of 26 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that unidentified UAVs were moving from the border with Moldova towards Khmelnytskyi.

Support UP or become our patron!