Moldova denies Russian UAV flew over its territory

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 00:56
Moldova denies Russian UAV flew over its territory
Debris of the UAV found in Moldova. Stock photo: Ministry of Defence of Moldova

The Ministry of Defence of Moldova has denied information that one of the Russian UAVs that attacked Ukraine flew through Moldova.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Moldova on Telegram

Quote: "Not a single UAV launched by the Russian Federation at Ukraine this evening flew through the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.

The Ukrainian side has confirmed to us that all drones launched at Odesa Oblast today were destroyed or downed by Ukrainian air defence."

Background

On the evening of 26 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that unidentified UAVs were moving from the border with Moldova towards Khmelnytskyi.

Subjects: wardronesair-raid warningShahed drone
