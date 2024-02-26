All Sections
Air Force reports unidentified UAVs near Moldovan border

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 26 February 2024, 23:49
Air Force reports unidentified UAVs near Moldovan border
stock photo: getty Images

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that unidentified UAVs were flying from the border with Moldova towards the city of Khmelnytskyi on the evening of 26 February. 

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was announced in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. 

At 23:25, the military reported a threat of attack UAVs in Rivne Oblast. 

At 23:31, the Air Force clarified that the UAVs in Rivne Oblast were heading north.

Suspilne also reported that explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. 

At 23:48, there was information about Russian UAVs on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. They were moving southwest.

At 23:58, it was clarified that the UAVs were heading towards Kharkiv.

At 00:37, an all-clear was sounded.

Background:

An air-raid warning has been declared in a number of southern oblasts due to Russian attack UAVs.

Subjects: air-raid warningdronesShahed drone
