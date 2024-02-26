Air Force reports unidentified UAVs near Moldovan border

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that unidentified UAVs were flying from the border with Moldova towards the city of Khmelnytskyi on the evening of 26 February.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was announced in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Advertisement:

At 23:25, the military reported a threat of attack UAVs in Rivne Oblast.

At 23:31, the Air Force clarified that the UAVs in Rivne Oblast were heading north.

Suspilne also reported that explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 23:48, there was information about Russian UAVs on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. They were moving southwest.

At 23:58, it was clarified that the UAVs were heading towards Kharkiv.

At 00:37, an all-clear was sounded.

Background:

An air-raid warning has been declared in a number of southern oblasts due to Russian attack UAVs.

Support UP or become our patron!

