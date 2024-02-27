Explosion rings out in Zaporizhzhia

Air-raid warnings are issued in a number of oblasts. Screenshot: ALERTS.IN.UA

An explosion rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 27 February.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Explosion in Zaporizhzhia" was all Fedorov said.

Advertisement:

Details: An air-raid warning is currently in effect in the oblast.

Earlier, Fedorov reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other southeastern oblasts of Ukraine, where an air-raid warning was issued.

Support UP or become our patron!