Explosion rings out in Zaporizhzhia
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 09:18
An explosion rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 27 February.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "Explosion in Zaporizhzhia" was all Fedorov said.
Details: An air-raid warning is currently in effect in the oblast.
Earlier, Fedorov reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other southeastern oblasts of Ukraine, where an air-raid warning was issued.
