Russia loses 1,060 people in one day

Russian forces have lost 1,060 soldiers, 2 aircraft, 20 artillery systems, 14 tanks and more than 20 strategic and tactical UAVs in one day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

Approximately 412,610 (+1,060) military personnel;

6,570 (+14) tanks;

12,508 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

10,029 (+20) artillery systems;

1,000 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

688 (+2) air defence systems;

342 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,753 (+24) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,912 (+0) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,112 (+47) vehicles and tankers;

1,594 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!