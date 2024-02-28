Russia loses 1,060 people in one day
Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 07:51
Russian forces have lost 1,060 soldiers, 2 aircraft, 20 artillery systems, 14 tanks and more than 20 strategic and tactical UAVs in one day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- Approximately 412,610 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 6,570 (+14) tanks;
- 12,508 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,029 (+20) artillery systems;
- 1,000 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 688 (+2) air defence systems;
- 342 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,753 (+24) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,912 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,112 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,594 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!