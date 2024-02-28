Netherlands orders DITA self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine from Czech Republic

The Dutch Defence Ministry has reported that the country has ordered the latest DITA howitzers from the Czech Republic, and intends to supply them to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing an official statement from the Dutch Defence Ministry

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, the DITA howitzer is a modern self-propelled cannon capable of hitting targets tens of kilometres away.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine is in great need of these weapons. That is why the Netherlands recently ordered nine such howitzers for Ukraine," the statement said.

Photo: Dutch Defence Ministry website

The weapons are part of a large Dutch order of supplies for Ukraine, and they will be supplied by two Czech arms manufacturers. General Onno Eichelsheim, the Commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, visited the arms production plant.

Background:

Earlier, the Netherlands ordered 100 MP-2 anti-aircraft systems from the Czech Republic, and in a joint effort with the United States and Denmark, modernised 100 T-72 battle tanks.

The Netherlands recently announced that it intends to sign a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine in the near future.

with Ukraine in the near future. Recently, the Netherlands recently joined a military coalition that will provide Ukraine with advanced drone technology.

Support UP or become our patron!