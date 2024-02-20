All Sections
We are already sending drones to Ukraine – Dutch Defence Minister

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 03:06
We are already sending drones to Ukraine – Dutch Defence Minister
Kajsa Ollongren. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren has said that the country is already sending drones to Ukraine to help it fight Russian aggression.

Source: Ollongren in an interview with Baltic States news outlet Delfi, quoted by Suspilne

Quote: "I can't tell you the exact number, but we are already giving drones to Ukraine. Of course, I think this drone coalition is very important because now we will join forces, which means we will be able to increase the number of drones and also to specify them according to the needs of Ukraine."

"And we are already participating, of course, very actively, for example, with Patriot systems, as well as with F-16s, which are also in the process. It therefore makes sense to participate in this kind of coalition. And I think that, as with the drones, we need to define very precisely what Ukraine needs."

Details: Ollongren expressed assurances that the Netherlands will be able to start the supply of F-16s this year.

