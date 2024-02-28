All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Senior Ukrainian official says Russia spreads 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 February 2024, 13:44
Senior Ukrainian official says Russia spreads 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said Russia has significantly stepped up its disinformation campaigns to sow discord and influence public opinion, with special units assigned to each country where elections are taking place in Europe.

Source: Danilov in an interview with The Times

Details: Danilov said that Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine on platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter every week.

Advertisement:

Of these, for example, 36 million posts made last week were aimed at discrediting Ukrainian officials; 23.5 million at ending political and military unity; 51 million at demoralising the defenders; and 55 million at demoralising the public.

Danilov said that Russia had developed an artificial intelligence tool that it is using to interfere in the UK and US elections on a significantly larger scale than ever before.

Previously, Moscow relied on numerous hackers to spread disinformation from a "troll factory" in St. Petersburg on social media platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Now, "two or three" agents can create "tens of thousands" of fake accounts, Danilov said, adding: "Artificial intelligence is a huge step forward for Russia."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: disinformationwarRussiaDanilov
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
disinformation
New Russian PsyOp: Ukraine's ethnic Hungarians receive messages saying "Get out of Ukraine"
Russians spread fake news about "trafficking organs of Ukrainian soldiers"
Russians are spreading fake information about "Ukrainian special force unit shooting civilians"
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: