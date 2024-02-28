Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories

The Russians are stepping up filtration measures and bringing in security forces for the sham Russian presidential elections which are being illegally held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration



Quote: "They [the occupiers – ed.] have resumed raids in the settlements of the Melitopol district. They carry out searches and document checks under the pretext of searching for drugs or checking that weapons are being lawfully stored.



More than 10,000 soldiers from the Russian National Guard have been sent to the temporarily occupied territories. They will be escorting members of ‘polling stations’ and going from house to house."

Details: Fedorov said the Russians are also bringing in "volunteers" from a "Combat Brotherhood company" and recruiting "members of the public", i.e. traitors and collaborators, to control the territory.

