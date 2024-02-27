Russia claims distribution of 2 million passports in occupied Ukrainian territories

The Russians claimed to have already issued over two million Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Russian Interfax, citing Oleg Agarkov, Chief of the Rostov Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from Agarkov: "One of the priority tasks is registering the residents of our new territories (that's how Russians refer to temporarily occupied areas − ed.). Currently, over two million passports have already been issued to the new citizens of the Russian Federation."

Details: He mentioned that in 2023, employees of his department went on "official business trips" to the occupied territories of Ukraine every week. Agarkov noted that a total of 716 police officers from Rostov were dispatched in the past year.

Furthermore, the Information Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Rostov Oblast registered over a million residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2023, Agarkov added.

"In Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts, servers are installed and maintained for receiving and processing fingerprints connected to centralised databases. The reception and processing of fingerprint information are carried out in the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics," Agarkov stated.

Background:

On 24 February, it was reported that Russian occupying authorities had started giving Russian citizenship to surviving residents of Avdiivka just a few days after the ruins of the town were occupied.

