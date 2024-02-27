All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims distribution of 2 million passports in occupied Ukrainian territories

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 February 2024, 10:53
Russia claims distribution of 2 million passports in occupied Ukrainian territories
Photo: Pixabay.com

The Russians claimed to have already issued over two million Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Russian Interfax, citing Oleg Agarkov, Chief of the Rostov Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs 

Quote from Agarkov: "One of the priority tasks is registering the residents of our new territories (that's how Russians refer to temporarily occupied areas − ed.). Currently, over two million passports have already been issued to the new citizens of the Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Details: He mentioned that in 2023, employees of his department went on "official business trips" to the occupied territories of Ukraine every week. Agarkov noted that a total of 716 police officers from Rostov were dispatched in the past year.

Furthermore, the Information Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Rostov Oblast registered over a million residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2023, Agarkov added.

"In Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts, servers are installed and maintained for receiving and processing fingerprints connected to centralised databases. The reception and processing of fingerprint information are carried out in the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics," Agarkov stated.

Background:

  • On 24 February, it was reported that Russian occupying authorities had started giving Russian citizenship to surviving residents of Avdiivka just a few days after the ruins of the town were occupied.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaoccupation
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Russia
DPRK factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia – South Korean Defence Minister
Ukrainian assaulted by Chechen leader's son sentenced to prison in Russia
Putin gains every day US delays aid to Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: