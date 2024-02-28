All Sections
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 February 2024, 22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

The international organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the obstruction of the work of journalist Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko by the Polish police. 

Source: Reporters Without Borders on X (formerly Twitter)

Quote: "Two journalists from the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda were detained for a few hours yesterday by the Polish police while reporting near the Belarusian border. Their equipment was searched and seized for a few hours. RSF condemns the obstruction of their work."

Background: 

  • On 28 February, Polish law enforcement officers arrested an Ukrainska Pravda film crew consisting of Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative journalism department, and videographer Yaroslav Bondarenko, close to the Polish-Belarusian border as they were filming a story about the transit of goods between Poland, Russia and Belarus. Some of the footage was deleted by the Polish authorities.
  • While our colleagues were being detained, the Polish police searched their car, removed the memory cards from their cameras, and took all their phones and documents. 
  • The Podlaskie Voivodeship police posted a brief note on the evening of 27 February to say that they had not "detained a journalist from Ukraine".
  • Later, the police reported that officers had taken measures to identify some individuals whose presence in the border area had caused concern to local residents.

Subjects: mediaPolandborderpolice
