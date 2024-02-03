Heavy fighting underway on Kupiansk front, Russians deploy reserves – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi during his visit to the positions of Ukrainian forces on the Kupiansk front. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Heavy fighting is raging in all areas of the Kupiansk front, with Russian forces engaging in high-intensity assault operations and deploying new reserves.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, on Telegram

Details: Syrskyi noted that he had made a working visit to military units and subunits defending the Kupiansk front.

Quote: "The operational situation remains tense. Heavy fighting is taking place along the entire front. The enemy continues to mount high-intensity assault operations and persistently deploy new reserves."

More details: Syrskyi added that he had heard reports from commanders directly at the control points and held operational meetings, during which "potential enemy scenarios were considered, based on the intelligence obtained".

In addition, "in order to resolve critical issues for the sustainability of defence, the necessary instructions were given, and forces and assets were rearranged".

