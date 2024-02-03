All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Heavy fighting underway on Kupiansk front, Russians deploy reserves – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 February 2024, 18:16
Heavy fighting underway on Kupiansk front, Russians deploy reserves – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander
Oleksandr Syrskyi during his visit to the positions of Ukrainian forces on the Kupiansk front. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Heavy fighting is raging in all areas of the Kupiansk front, with Russian forces engaging in high-intensity assault operations and deploying new reserves.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, on Telegram

Details: Syrskyi noted that he had made a working visit to military units and subunits defending the Kupiansk front.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The operational situation remains tense. Heavy fighting is taking place along the entire front. The enemy continues to mount high-intensity assault operations and persistently deploy new reserves."

More details: Syrskyi added that he had heard reports from commanders directly at the control points and held operational meetings, during which "potential enemy scenarios were considered, based on the intelligence obtained".

In addition, "in order to resolve critical issues for the sustainability of defence, the necessary instructions were given, and forces and assets were rearranged".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
war
Russian occupying authorities claim fatalities in supposedly "Ukrainian attack" on bakery in seized Lysychansk – photo, video
Zelenskyy: It is crucial to do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia
Ukrainian forces repel 23 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: