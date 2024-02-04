Ukrainian forces repel 30 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops have persistently attempted to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian defenders have repelled the largest number of Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front over the past 24 hours – 30, with a total of 66 combat engagements across the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 February

Details: A total of 66 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours.

The Russians launched a total of 2 missile strikes and 65 airstrikes and attacked Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 53 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Budarky, Kolodiazne, Hryhorivka, Kupiansk, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast); Terny, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske, and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Chervonyi Maiak, Krynky, and Zmiivka (Kherson Oblast).

Russian artillery affected over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian army repelled 5 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest and the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 3 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 27 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove and Avdiivka and 3 more near the village of Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling 7 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 Russian attacks south of the settlement of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian occupying forces. The Russians persistently attempt to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. The Russian army mounted 5 unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck 12 clusters of Russian military personnel. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 1 Kh-59 guided missile, 10 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions and 3 reconnaissance UAVs belonging to the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 1 cluster of Russian military personnel and 1 artillery piece belonging to the Russians.

