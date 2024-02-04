All Sections
Ukrainian forces killed 810 Russian soldiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems on 3 February

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 4 February 2024, 07:44
Ukrainian forces killed 810 Russian soldiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems on 3 February
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian forces killed 810 Russian soldiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems and 2 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 388,750 (+810) military personnel;
  • 6,343 (+2) tanks;
  • 11,818 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,331 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 979 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 663 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,173 (+12) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,848 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 24 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,393 (+41) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,479 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

