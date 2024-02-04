Ukrainian forces killed 810 Russian soldiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems on 3 February

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian forces killed 810 Russian soldiers and destroyed 31 Russian artillery systems and 2 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 388,750 (+810) military personnel;

6,343 (+2) tanks;

11,818 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

9,331 (+31) artillery systems;

979 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

663 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

7,173 (+12) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,848 (+1) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,393 (+41) vehicles and tankers;

1,479 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

