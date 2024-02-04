Russians concentrate most attacks on Avdiivka front on Sunday – General Staff

On Sunday, the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops on the Avdiivka front 31 times, while the number of attacks on other fronts was much lower; on the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 February

Details: A total of 59 combat clashes took place at the front over the last day. The Russians carried out 32 airstrikes and fired 37 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched airstrikes near the following populated areas: Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka and Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast). More than 35 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Baranivka, Hremiach and Bohdanove (Chernihiv Oblast); Volodymyrivka, Stepok, Pokrovka and Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast); Vesele, Hatyshche and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions on the Kupiansk front. They carried out airstrikes near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast). About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian army repelled three attacks near Terny, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. About 15 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 3 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully sought to improve their tactical position. Russian artillery and mortars targeted over ten settlements, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another ten attacks near Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russian army, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Nevelske in (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Russians, backed by aircraft, have unsuccessfully attempted to improve their tactical position five times. Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions on the Shakhtarsk front. They conducted an airstrike near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on 30 settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians do not give up their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made during the day. The city of Kherson and the settlements of Tokarivka, Darivka and Dniprovske came under Russian artillery and mortar fire. The Russians also fired from multiple rocket launchers at the areas of Tiahynka, Ivanivka and Krynky in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 5 clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours.

