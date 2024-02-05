If US cuts aid to Ukraine, "there will be a new geopolitical alignment" – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he has hopes of further US support and warned that "there will be a new geopolitical alignment" if it decreases.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Tg1

Quote: "I want to believe and hope that if there are changes in the United States, the line [of support for Ukraine – ed.] will remain the same."

Details: This was Zelenskyy’s answer when he was asked about the possibility of Donald Trump being elected President of the United States.

Quote: "There are radical voices in the Republican Party, but there are also many people who support Ukraine.

It's up to the people of the United States to decide, but if they intend to cut aid to Ukraine, there will be a new geopolitical alignment.

Putin will break through our defences, he will move forward and he will not stop easily."

Background:

At a press conference on 30 January, House Speaker Mike Johnson denied that his position on the border security agreement with Mexico, which Republicans have linked to supplemental funding for Ukraine, was intended to help Donald Trump win the upcoming US presidential election.

Johnson previously said in a letter that the Senate bill on the border and aid to Ukraine and other countries will not be approved in the House of Representatives if reports of its terms are true.

Republican Representatives are demanding that the White House take decisive action to curb illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.

Disagreement over what measures should be taken has meant that a supplemental funding package that includes US$61 billion for Ukraine has been stalled in Congress.

The White House said in early January that the US has no money for further military aid for Ukraine until a new package is adopted by the US Congress.

