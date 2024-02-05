US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, has announced that the US Senate may vote on a bill on a US international aid package, including aid for Ukraine, as early as 7 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing Markarova on Facebook

Quote from Markarova: "The unveiling of the bill announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer makes it possible to end debate on the legislative vehicle for the international aid and immigration reform package on 5 February, and to vote on the package itself on 7 February."

Details: Markarova also confirmed the information regarding the distribution of funds in the support package for Ukraine, which envisages US$60 billion in total aid for the country.

Defence expenditures make up US$50.43 billion of this total, including:

а) US$48.4 billion for the US Department of Defence to further support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, until 31 December 2024 inclusive, namely:

US$19.85 billion to replenish US military weapons and equipment previously provided to Ukraine from the US Department of Defence's stockpile;

US$13.8 billion to rearm Ukraine through the purchase of new weapons and ammunition from American defence contractors;

US$14.8 billion for military training, intelligence sharing, increased presence in the European Command's area of responsibility, and other support measures;

US$8 million for the Inspector General of the Department of Defence to continue oversight of US assistance to Ukraine.

b) US$1.6 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to meet the air defence, artillery, maritime security, maintenance and support needs of Ukraine and other regional partners;

c) US$300 million to help Ukraine secure its borders and promote the rule of law;

d) US$100 million to support mine clearance, counter-terrorism and non-proliferation programmes.

US$9.654 billion is planned to be allocated for shoring up Ukraine’s economic, financial, civilian and nuclear security, including:

US$7.85 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine, although this sum may not be put towards pensions under the draft law; US$1.58 billion for investment in priority sectors, such as transport and energy, with the aim of developing a self-sufficient Ukrainian economy, as well as private sector development; US$25 million to be allocated to the USAID Office of Transition Initiatives to support recovery and resilience efforts in Moldova and Ukrainian territories liberated from Russia; US$50 million to respond to the global food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. US$149 million will be allocated to the US National Nuclear Security Administration.

Background:

On Sunday (4 February), the US Senate introduced a US$118 billion bipartisan border security bill, which also includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

At the same time, Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, said he would not put the bill to a vote in the Senate.

US President Joe Biden in turn called for the bill to be passed as soon as possible.

