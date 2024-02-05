All Sections
US House of Representatives Speaker says he will "bury" draft budget for Ukraine

Monday, 5 February 2024, 08:34
US House of Representatives Speaker says he will bury draft budget for Ukraine
Mike Johnson. Photo: speaker.gov

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has announced that he will not put to a vote the US$118 billion border security bill presented in the Senate, which also includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Source: European Pravda, citing Johnson on Twitter

Quote from Johnson: "This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created."

Details: The official stressed that if the draft law reaches the House of Representatives, it will be "dead on arrival".

Background:

  • On 4 February, the US Senate introduced a US$118 billion bipartisan border security bill, which also includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.
  • Earlier, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the following week, the issue of military aid for Israel would be considered in a separate bill from the decision on the southern border.
  • The Administration of the US President stated that it did not support the bill to support Israel without assistance to Ukraine.
  • The White House also noted that it was not in discussions with Congress about the possibility of allocating funding for Ukraine and Israel in a separate bill.

