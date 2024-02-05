US House of Representatives Speaker says he will "bury" draft budget for Ukraine

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has announced that he will not put to a vote the US$118 billion border security bill presented in the Senate, which also includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Source: European Pravda, citing Johnson on Twitter

Quote from Johnson: "This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created."

Details: The official stressed that if the draft law reaches the House of Representatives, it will be "dead on arrival".

Background:

On 4 February, the US Senate introduced a US$118 billion bipartisan border security bill, which also includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the following week, the issue of military aid for Israel would be considered in a separate bill from the decision on the southern border.

The Administration of the US President stated that it did not support the bill to support Israel without assistance to Ukraine.

The White House also noted that it was not in discussions with Congress about the possibility of allocating funding for Ukraine and Israel in a separate bill.

