Mayor of Kyiv stands up for Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Politics can outweigh common sense

Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, expressed his opinion in the context of discussing the possible resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Сommander-in-Сhief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and warned that society is not confident in the positive consequences of the change of military leadership.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "It was largely thanks to Zaluzhnyi that Ukrainians truly believed in our Armed Forces, which are the most trusted today. General Valerii Zaluzhnyi went through many difficult moments as a soldier during the war. Only he knows how many there were, actually..."

Details: Klitschko, commenting on the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief, said that "politics can outweigh common sense and the interests of the state."

Klitschko expressed hope that the authorities understand the seriousness of their planning steps and the responsibility for this.

"Because today, when Ukraine is fighting for its survival, the main thing is the combat capability and coherence of the army and the unity of society. Is this what the hinted changes are aimed at? The society is not sure. And this should be taken into account. And finally, stop political intrigues and internal struggle."

Klitschko added that the only thing you need to fight for today is the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian aggression.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that talks about the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Сhief of the Armed Forces were underway. Several sources in the president's team and military circles told Ukrainska Pravda that the Office of the President also consults on replacing Serhii Shaptala, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

